S. Korea, ADB Agree to Set up Climate Technology Hub in Seoul Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Asia Development Bank(ADB) will jointly set up a climate technology hub in Seoul next year.Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said that ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and he signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to that effect in a meeting on Wednesday in Incheon on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the board of governors of the ADB.Under the plan, South Korea and the ADB will launch the ADB-Korea Climate Technology Hub, or K-Hub in Seoul next year.The finance and economy ministry said that as a climate think tank, the hub will connect public and private climate experts from around the world and design and implement ADB's climate projects of sharing and spreading climate knowledge.The ministry said that it will use the planned hub as an opportunity to advance the country's cooperation with ADB.In the meeting, South Korea pledged an additional 100 million dollars to the e-Asia Knowledge Partnership Fund through 2026. The fund was established in 2006 by South Korea to contribute to reducing the digital divide and to promote access to information in Asia.