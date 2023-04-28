Seoul Considers Calling for S. Korea-Japan Investigation to Verify Safety of Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reportedly considering raising the need for a bilateral scientific investigation between Seoul and Tokyo to verify the safety of Japan's planned release of wastewater from its Fukushima nuclear power plant at the upcoming bilateral summit set for Sunday.According to multiple sources on Wednesday, Seoul's government believes that joint verification by South Korea and Japan is necessary apart from the ongoing monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the participation of international experts.The government has reportedly been discussing the issue with Japan recently through diplomatic channels.An IAEA task force has been set up to review the safety of Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the crippled power plant into the sea. Experts from eleven countries, including South Korea, and staff from the IAEA secretariat are participating in the TF.It is said that the planned discharge is highly likely to be discussed in Wednesday's meeting of the national security advisers of the two nations in Seoul.