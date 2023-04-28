National Security Advisers of S. Korea, Japan Agree to Realize Cooperation in All Fields

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security advisers of South Korea and Japan held talks on Wednesday in Seoul ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's scheduled visit to South Korea this weekend.Seoul's presidential office said that National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba discussed preparations for Kishida's trip.The top office said that the two sides agreed to continue to realize cooperation in all fields, including security, economy, society and culture, and people-to-people exchanges, for the future-oriented development of Korea-Japan relations.Assessing that nuclear and missile threats from North Korea pose a great threat to the international community, the two sides agreed on the need for close coordination between the two nations and with the U.S. for a united response to the threats.The two sides also agreed to closely cooperate on tackling North Korea's human rights issues.The officials then held an inaugural meeting of an economic security dialogue between the NSCs of the two nations that President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida agreed to launch during their summit in March.In the meeting, the two sides discussed supply chain issues, core and emerging technologies, climate change and energy security.