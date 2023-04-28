Prime Minister to Attend Coronation of King Charles III to Kick Off Europe Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will depart for a weeklong trip to Europe that includes a trip to the United Kingdom for King Charles III's coronation.According to Han's office, he will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday as the Korean government's representative.On the eve of the coronation on Friday, Han will also attend the reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace.While in London, he is set to hold meetings with various leaders from African nations of the Commonwealth who will also be attending the coronation.From Sunday, the prime minister will visit three other countries - Sweden, Austria and Romania - where he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the European countries.During the trip, he is set to seek cooperation in economic security, high-tech industries and the defense industry, as well as ask for support towards South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.Second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon and Lee Kyung-ho, head of the support group for the bid committee for the World Expo 2030, will accompany Han on the European tour.