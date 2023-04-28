Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Ethics Committee to Intiate Disciplinary Procedures on Tae's New Controversy

Written: 2023-05-04 10:30:55Updated: 2023-05-04 10:38:52

PPP Ethics Committee to Intiate Disciplinary Procedures on Tae's New Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to initiate disciplinary procedures on a new controversy surrounding Rep. Tae Yong-ho.

The committee made the decision on Wednesday afternoon in an unscheduled plenary meeting. 

In a press briefing after the meeting, the committee chief Hwang Jeong-geun said that the committee will hold a session next Monday to review possible disciplinary action against Tae over a row about a leaked audio recording, along with existing controversies surrounding him.

Earlier on Wednesday, PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon had called on the committee to look into the latest controversy surrounding Tae, along with the existing cases involving him. 

The North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker is under criticism after MBC disclosed an audio file on Monday in which Tae talks about a request he received from Lee Jin-bok, the senior secretary to the president for political affairs.

Tae has also drawn criticism for his views on history, including claims that the April 3 Jeju Uprising in the late 1940s was the result of orders from North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-sung.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >