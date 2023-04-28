PPP Ethics Committee to Intiate Disciplinary Procedures on Tae's New Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to initiate disciplinary procedures on a new controversy surrounding Rep. Tae Yong-ho.The committee made the decision on Wednesday afternoon in an unscheduled plenary meeting.In a press briefing after the meeting, the committee chief Hwang Jeong-geun said that the committee will hold a session next Monday to review possible disciplinary action against Tae over a row about a leaked audio recording, along with existing controversies surrounding him.Earlier on Wednesday, PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon had called on the committee to look into the latest controversy surrounding Tae, along with the existing cases involving him.The North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker is under criticism after MBC disclosed an audio file on Monday in which Tae talks about a request he received from Lee Jin-bok, the senior secretary to the president for political affairs.Tae has also drawn criticism for his views on history, including claims that the April 3 Jeju Uprising in the late 1940s was the result of orders from North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-sung.