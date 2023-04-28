S. Korea, Japan Arranging Yoon-Kishida Dinner at Yoon's Presidential Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Tokyo are reportedly making arrangements for a dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at President Yoon Suk Yeol's presidential residence during his visit to South Korea later this week.Japan's Fuji News Network on Thursday quoted government officials from both nations saying that coordination is under way to arrange a dinner of the two leaders at Yoon's presidential residence in the Hannam area in Seoul after their summit on Sunday.Fuji News said that the two leaders are expected to deepen their friendship during the dinner, joined by their wives.The two sides had reportedly considered going to a second location after dinner, but decided against it on this occasion.During Yoon's visit to Japan in March, the two leaders enjoyed dinner at two locations after their summit. They dined at a sukiyaki restaurant, Yoshizawa, before heading to Rengatei, an old restaurant for omurice, both in Tokyo's Ginza district.