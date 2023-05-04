US Fed Rate Hike Widens Rate Gap with S. Korea to Record 1.75%p

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point in its continuing effort to rein in inflation. The move, the tenth consecutive hike since March of last year, pushed the new target range to five to five-point-25 percent, the highest level in 16 years since 2007. Meanwhile, the rate gap with South Korea has now widened to a record high of one-point-75 percentage points.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point to its highest in 16 years.[Sound bite: US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell]“Today, the FOMC raised its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point. Since early last year, we've raised interest rates by a total of five percentage points in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to two percent over time."After a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the decision, pushing the benchmark rate to between five and five-point-25 percent.[Sound bite: US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell]“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year. Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high and the process of getting inflation back downto two percent has a long way to go."In an effort to rein in inflation, the Fed hiked the rate ten times over the last 14 months from nearly zero percent.[Sound bite: US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell]“A decision on a pause was not made today... "In its latest statement, the Fed removed a sentence from a previous statement that said additional rate increases might be necessary.[Sound bite: US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell]"... And so we'll be driven by incoming data, meeting by meeting. And, you know, we'll approach that question at the June meeting.”However, the rate hike has widened the gap between the borrowing costs in South Korea and the U.S. to a record one-point-75 percentage points, sparking concerns of capital outflow from Asia's fourth largest economy.In Seoul, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and other financial officials held a meeting on Thursday. They said they will guard against any potential market instability following the Fed's latest move.The Bank of Korea is scheduled to announce its own rate decision on May 25.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.