Photo : YONHAP News

Free admission to 65 Buddhist temples in the country that own or manage state-designated cultural properties began on Thursday.This comes as revisions to the cultural properties protection law took effect, which involves central or local governments compensating civilian organizations for the waived entrance fees.The 65 temples are affiliated with the orders of Jogye and Taego and it is the first time in 61 years that admission fees have been exempted at those locations.The central government has set aside 41-point-nine billion won this year to make up for the temples' loss of revenue.Five other temples that own or manage cultural properties designated by cities or provinces, however, will continue to charge entrance fees.