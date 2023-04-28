Study: Chronic Diseases Behind Two Koreas' Widened Life Expectancy Gap

Photo : YONHAP News

A local study has found that chronic diseases are the main cause behind the widened gap in life expectancy between the two Koreas over the past 30 years.At a forum hosted by Korea University's Institute for National Unification and Convergence on Wednesday, Professor Lee Yo-han, citing the study’s findings, said eight out of the eleven years in the life expectancy gap are due to deaths from chronic illnesses.Lee said deaths among children and deaths due to infectious diseases dropped in the North during the 1990s, while deaths from chronic illnesses have continued to worsen.He stated that many North Koreans died in relatively early senior years after long suffering from such diseases amid protracted poor economic conditions and poverty.The professor said aside from external assistance, strategies concerning North Korean politics, economy and society must be drawn up to narrow the inter-Korean gap in public health.Speaking at the symposium, unification minister Kwon Young-se said the administration will continue efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the regime, urging Pyongyang to agree to cross-border medical and health care cooperation.