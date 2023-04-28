Menu Content

Events Marking 20th Anniv. of Korean Wave in Japan to be Held

Written: 2023-05-04 13:17:27Updated: 2023-05-04 14:59:07

The Korea Creative Content Agency and the Korean Cultural Center in Japan will jointly host a series of events to mark the 20th anniversary of 'Hallyu' in Japan, or the Korean Wave, which refers to the surge in popularity of Korean cultural contents in the country.

According to the two agencies on Thursday, they are organizing a business forum on the Korean and Japanese contents industry at the Korean Cultural Center on May 17.

A concert featuring original songs from Korean drama series will take place in Tokyo between August and September, while an exhibition celebrating the Korean Wave's 20th anniversary will open between October and November at Tokyo's Korea Center.

Preparations are also under way for K-drama screenings in four Japanese cities, including the capital Tokyo.
