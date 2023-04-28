Menu Content

Yongsan Children's Garden on Former US Military Base Opens

Written: 2023-05-04 14:56:50Updated: 2023-05-04 15:28:19

Photo : YONHAP News

A children's garden, created on the former site of a U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) base in Seoul's Yongsan District, officially opened its doors on Thursday.

Over 200 people, including President Yoon Suk Yeol, First Lady Kim Keon-hee, invited guests and children attended a ceremony to mark the garden's opening.

Yoon noted that the Yongsan premises had been foreign-occupied grounds since Japan's colonial rule and were off limits to the South Korean people for 120 years.

He said the fulfillment of Seoul and Washington's agreement 20 years ago for U.S. troops to vacate the Yongsan premises began to pick up speed last year after the presidential office was transferred to a building nearby that previously housed the defense ministry, and that he was glad to see the opening come to fruition.

The garden, which opened ahead of the one-year anniversary of Yoon taking office, can be accessed by reservation every Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
