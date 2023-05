Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to assign the highest level of protection for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Seoul.According to the presidential office on Thursday, Japan's prime minister was previously not among the foreign leaders eligible for the highest level of protection but was included on the list ahead of Kishida's arrival on May 7th.The measures reportedly include the formation of a single command structure centered on the Presidential Security Service and the designation of additional security zones.The decision appears to reflect the domestic and international political situation, with recent incidents such as the fatal shooting of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last July and the throwing of homemade explosives at Prime Minister Kishida earlier this month, as well as North Korea's intensifying provocations.