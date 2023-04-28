Menu Content

Economy

FT: US Considers Extending Equipment Waiver for Samsung Electronics, SK Hyunix

Written: 2023-05-04 15:41:32Updated: 2023-05-04 15:43:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. is reportedly mulling over a one-year extension of a grace period granted to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, allowing them to export and bring in U.S.-manufactured equipment to factories in China.

Citing multiple sources, the London-based Financial Times said on Wednesday that Washington recently delivered a clear message that the two South Korean firms will likely receive a one-year extension on the waiver first issued last October.

At the time, the Joe Biden administration imposed the export controls aimed at reducing China's ability to develop high-end chips, citing national security concerns.

It, however, remains unclear how the U.S. will allow the firms to continue transferring American tools to China. Possible mechanisms include an open-ended "verified end use" certification of not requiring them to seek authorization every time.

The issue underscores the difficulties the U.S. face as it tries to impede China's advanced semiconductor development, while not hampering allies' economic interests.

During a joint press conference with President Yoon Suk Yeol following their summit last Wednesday, Biden rejected criticism that the export controls were hurting South Korean businesses, saying they are instead creating jobs in South Korea.
