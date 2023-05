Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will likely focus on regional security, high-tech industries and other major issues of interest with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Seoul on May 7 and 8.According to the presidential office spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Thursday, the two will hold a summit on Sunday at the Yongsan presidential office to discuss various topics that will also include science and technology as well as partnerships to support youth and culture.They will hold a joint press conference after holding a series of breakout sessions and extended group talks.This will be followed by a dinner attended by the heads of both countries as well as the first ladies.The spokesperson emphasized that Kishida's visit to Korea means that diplomacy is in full swing and comes as Kishida had decided to make the visit to reciprocate Yoon's decision to lead the restoration of ties between the two countries.