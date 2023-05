Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains and strong winds have resulted in the cancellation of more than 240 inbound and outbound flights on Jeju Island on Thursday, with wind shear and strong wind warnings in place.According to Jeju International Airport, 237 domestic and seven international flights were canceled as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with delays of 90 domestic and international flights in and out of the airport.Weather authorities issued strong wind warnings for Jeju Island, while a wind shear warning is in place for the airport, which will likely cause more delays and cancellations.Strong winds and heavy rains caused damage on the island, with reports of flooded roads and buildings.