China Says It is Faithful to Int'l Obligations after Yoon's Criticism over N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is faithfully adhering to its international obligations after President Yoon Suk Yeol recently slammed Beijing's refusal to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning issued the position in a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Yoon's recent remarks calling for China to enforce UN sanctions on the North.Yoon on Tuesday said that if Beijing wants to criticize and object to South Korea and the U.S.'s elevation to a nuclear-based security cooperation, it should reduce nuclear threats by North Korea, or at least comply with international law pertaining to UN Security Council sanctions against the regime’s threats.Mao said that Security Council resolutions related to North Korea include not only sanctions, but also clauses on support for dialogue, humanitarian aid, and easing sanctions, calling for full and accurate understanding of the resolutions.The spokesperson then urged related parties to clearly understand the Korean Peninsula problem and apply proper solutions.He appears to have reiterated China's stance that sanctions and pressure on North Korea cannot solve the peninsula problem, and dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve the problem.