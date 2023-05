Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will embark on a trip to Mexico and Guatemala next week.According to the foreign ministry on Thursday, Park will visit Mexico from Monday to Wednesday to seek cooperation in supply chain, economic security, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and space.Minister Park will visit Korean companies operating in the country and hold events to encourage Korean compatriots and business people.He will then visit Guatemala to attend the ninth Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Association of Caribbean States(ACS) set for Thursday and Friday in Antigua. He will also attend the 28th ordinary meeting of the ministerial council.Park will make a speech at the opening ceremony of the ministerial council meeting on Thursday for the first time as a Korean foreign minister, presenting measures to strengthen cooperation in dealing with climate change and other areas.