Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has encouraged the Korean children to pursue their dreams in his facebook post.In a message commemorating Children's Day Friday, the president expressed his hope that they will always follow their dreams and thrive, saying children are the main character of the nation, the future of the nation and the hope of the nation.On Thursday, Yoon attended the opening ceremony of the Yongsan Children's Garden, pledging to create a space where children can be healthy and happy.