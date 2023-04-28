Large Number of Containers Observed in N. Korea's Nampo Port

Photo : YONHAP News

Recent satellite imagery shows a large number of containers in Nampo, one of North Korea's largest and busiest ports and a key entry point for cargo from China and Southeast Asia.Citing satellite images of the port taken by private Earth imaging company Planet Labs on Wednesday, the Voice of America(VOA) reported on Friday that Nampo Port was laden with containers.The port has seen a sharp drop in the number of containers in recent years due to sanctions against North Korea and COVID-19, but the recent satellite imagery showed that the eastern area of the port is filled with containers.The VOA said that it is impossible to estimate the volume of cargo only by the observed containers, as they could have simply been left there for a long period of time.However, it added that it can assume that these containers are continually being loaded, given ships are observed entering and departing from the port.The VOA attributed the surge in the number of containers at the port since March to an increase in the North's trade, noting that trade between North Korea and China jumped about 30 percent in March from a month earlier.