N. Korea Continues Criticism of S. Korea-US Washington Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is continuing its criticism of a recent South Korea-U.S. agreement on strengthening the U.S extended deterrence against the North’s nuclear threats.Quoting Chinese media outlets, and unidentified scholars, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that the Washington Declaration, jointly adopted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, is not helpful to regional stability.The Declaration was announced by the two leaders during their summit in Washington last week to bolster U.S. extended deterrence for South Korea against the North's threats.The KCNA said that the U.S. seeks to form a "Southern Triangle" by strengthening defense cooperation with Japan and South Korea, which would start a new Cold War in Northeast Asia, increasing the risk of confrontation in the region.It also dubbed Yoon a "puppet traitor" for his misguided words and actions to please the U.S. in return for empty promises.The report hinted that moves by Seoul and Washington to strengthen the extended deterrence will only lead to the North's escalated provocation and development of even more powerful missiles and nuclear weapons.The KCNA said that in order to prevent the North from using nuclear weapons and missiles, Seoul and Washington should formally end the Korean War and seek a peace treaty, instead of bolstering combined military exercises.