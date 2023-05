Photo : KBS News

The number of daycare centers in Seoul plunged more than 24 percent over the past five years reflecting a declining birth rate.According to the city government's data on Friday, the city had four-thousand-712 child care centers at the end of last year, down 24-point-three percent from six-thousand-226 in 2017.The number of children at daycare centers in the city also slipped by 28-point-seven percent over the period from over 234-thousand in 2017 to about 167-thousand.The population of children of six years or under fell by 31-point-six percent from 504-thousand in 2017 to 345-thousand in 2022.The decrease in child care centers is apparently due to a drop in the population of children, with the city's total fertility rate dropping to zero-point-59 last year.The rate, the lowest among 17 provincial and metropolitan governments, nearly halved in seven years from one-point-001 in 2015.