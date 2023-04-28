Top Diplomats of China, Russia Agree to Strengthen Coordination on Asia-Pacific Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese and Russian diplomatic chiefs have agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on issues in the Asia-Pacific region.According to the website of China's foreign ministry on Friday, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting in a seaside resort in Goa, India.In the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on issues in the Asia-Pacific region and to oppose a new cold war.The agreement is seen as a response to a recent agreement between South Korea and the United States on strengthening the U.S. extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats.It also comes as South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are moving to bolster their cooperation amid tensions between the U.S. and China.Regarding the war in Ukraine, the Chinese foreign minister said that Beijing will adhere to the stance of promoting peace and dialogue, and hopes to make substantial contributions to the political resolution of the crisis while maintaining communication and coordination with Moscow.