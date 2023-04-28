Parties Call for Creating Safe Environment for Children

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have called in unison for creating a safe environment where children can grow up free from abuse and violence.In a statement issued on Children's Day on Friday, the ruling People Power Party spokesperson Yoo Sang-bum said that the recent cases of child abuse and school violence are truly heartbreaking.Quoting an old saying that it takes a whole village to raise a child, the spokesperson stressed that the society must realize the importance of children and join forces to create an environment in which children can grow up properly.The main opposition Democratic Party also vowed to do everything in its power to create a country where children are happy, parents can raise their children safely, and children's voices are heard.The minor opposition Justice Party said that the nation must work further to ensure that all children can grow up safely and healthily, play and learn freely, while vowing to make its best effort to promote children's human rights.