U.S. Spy Chiefs: N. Korea Funds Weapons Programs through Illicit Crypto Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. intelligence authorities on Thursday testified on North Korea and other global security threats before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday in Washington. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and other officials told the committee that North Korea funding its nuclear weapons program through its illicit crypto currency activities and is posing threat to cyber networks around the globe.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Washington's top spy chiefs including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testified on Capitol Hill about North Korea's illicit activities involving crypto currency, a method favored by some countries resorting to cyber crimes to evade sanctions so they can fund their weapons programs.They say North Korea is funding its nuclear weapons program via its crypto currency crimes and is posing threats to key cyber networks.Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and key Intelligence officials attended a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday and provided the assessment.[Sound bite: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines](Senator Elizabeth Warren: “Does the sophisticated and agile espionage crime and attack undermine our national security?”)“Yes, absolutely. And just to pull it a part to say that it’s not just, although obviously the funding is critical, it’s not just the funding of essentially nuclear programs that the DPRK may have involved in but it’s also posing a cyber threat to important networks and that’s part of what it is we see as a national security threat.”U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier also testified that Pyongyang siphons and launders billions in crypto assets to fund its nuclear program. Let's listen to what he had to say at the hearing.[Sound bite: Director of Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier](Senator Elizabeth Warren: Gen. Berrier, you lead the intelligence agency which collects intel on foreign militaries, including on North Korea. When North Korea launders billions of dollars worth of crypto and funnels it into its nuclear program does that threaten our national security?)“Certainly, Senator. As North Korea steals that money and then tries to turns it into a legal tender at great cost as you know. That is helping them build their nuclear capacity and that is the threat that we recognize.”According to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, North Korea-backed hackers stole one-point-seven billion dollars of crypto currency last year.Facing heavy international sanctions, North Korea is relying more heavily on crypto theft to fund its nuclear program, according to experts.These assessments corroborate what South Korea's National Intelligence Service said in a security threat assessment report in December.The South Korean spy agency said North Korea will likely step up its cyber offenses in 2023 including hacking, theft and cyber attacks.It also said Pyongyang will likely target South Korea to steal information on advanced technologies, especially those pertaining to to nuclear plants, chips and the defense industry, and also collect information on South Korea and the United States' policy on the North.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.