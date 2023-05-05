Menu Content

Written: 2023-05-05 17:47:54Updated: 2023-05-05 18:52:36

Yoon Pledges World-class Education, Childcare Service for S. Korean Children

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to set up a system that offers one of the world's leading education, childcare and health support for each and every child in the nation as he and the first lady invited hundreds of children to the former presidential compound of Cheongwadae on Children's Day Friday.

The top office said in a press release that guests included 320 children and their caretakers from remote islands, childcare facilities and single parent and multicultural families, as well as students from the Seoul National School for the Blind and children of fallen military heroes. 

In the event, Yoon thanked parents, teachers and those working in related fields, commending their love and sacrifice in caring for the youngest members of society.

The first couple made cookies with the children and gave them stationery gifts including a braille calendar for the visually impaired.

The children took part in various interactive programs, during which they enjoyed face painting, making fans and interacted with robots and experienced future jobs.
