Heavy Rains Expected to Continue Thoughout Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains and gusts of wind will continue to pelt down on the Korean Peninsula throughout the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, 50 to 100 millimeters of further downpour is expected in South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island with a maximum of over 200 millimeters likely in eastern South Gyeongsang and mountainous Jeju regions.The rest of the country will see 20 to 70 millimeters with over 100 millimeters forecast in southern Gangwon and some parts of North Gyeongsang Province.The rainfall will be accompanied by gusty winds in Jeju and southern coastal areas.The rain will let up from Saturday afternoon starting with the central region but will continue through Saturday night on the resort island and the south coast.The downpours that began Thursday led to some 200 flight cancellations and delays for the second day at Jeju International Airport. Some flights resumed operation as of late Friday morning.An airport official urged passengers to check the status of their flights prior to their arrival at airports.Also as of 5 p.m. Friday, the interior ministry also issued a level one warning for the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters as well as a level two crisis alert in a four-tier system as heavy rains continue in the country's south.Morning lows on Saturday will be slightly lower ranging from ten to 18 degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will range from 12 to 20 degrees with 16 forecast in capital Seoul.