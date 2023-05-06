Gov't Plans to Lower COVID-19 Crisis Level This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

As the World Health Organization lifted the global health emergency declaration for COVID-19, the South Korean government will also likely announce this month a downgrade in the COVID-19 crisis level.In line with a road map on making such adjustments announced in March, the government plans to announce the first-phase of lowering its infectious disease crisis level from "serious" to "alert" in May.The downgrade will trigger a number of changes including a shorter isolation period for patients from seven to five days and the suspension of test sites. Arrivals from overseas will no longer be recommended to take a PCR test within three days and the daily announcement of COVID-19 data such as new infections will change to a weekly release.Related disaster management, currently overseen by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, will also be led by the health ministry's Central Disasters Management Headquarters.However, the mask wearing mandate at medical institutions and vulnerable facilities will continue as well as support measures for testing, treatment, vaccination and livelihood assistance.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) commissioner Jee Young-mee said the agency will swiftly determine a plan on lowering the crisis level based on expert advisory and a comprehensive review of related factors such as the latest WHO decision, policy measures of other countries and the domestic COVID-19 situation and healthcare capacity.