Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has nabbed a silver medal in his outdoor debut tournament for the season in Qatar.Woo finished second place in the men's high jump competition at the 2023 World Athletics' Diamond League season opener held in Doha on Friday, clearing two-point-27 meters.JuVaughn Harrison of the United States won the gold medal with a record of two-point-32 meters while three-time world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar took third place.Woo came up short defending his last year's title but managed to beat his biggest rival Barshim.The 27-year-old, aiming to win gold at the world championships in August and the Asian Games in September, will return to South Korea to prepare for another competition at home taking place Tuesday to begin a selection process for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.