PM Han Holds Talks with British Deputy PM in London

Written: 2023-05-06 12:11:59Updated: 2023-05-06 12:23:13

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo met with Britain's deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden on Friday during his visit to the country to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

According to the prime minister's office, during the 40 minute conversation held at Whitehall in London, the two sides discussed the need to strengthen cooperation in economic security, nuclear power plants and renewable energy sectors and called for efforts to launch free trade negotiations this year.

A South Korean official said at a briefing in London that Dowden conveyed Britain's hope to step up security cooperation with Seoul across the board including cyber, economic and energy security.

In response, Han said Korea also seeks to bolster cooperation with the UK which shares values of democracy and the rule of law. 

The two also agreed to continue taking part in global efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.

On Friday evening, the prime minister met with heads of states at a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles. He will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday as the representative for the South Korean government.
