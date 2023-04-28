S. Korea, US to Hold Largest-ever Joint Firepower Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will hold their largest-ever combined live-fire exercise this month on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance and the 75th founding anniversary of the South Korean military.Seoul's defense ministry said Saturday the allies will conduct what they dub “joint firepower annihilation drills” five times between May 25 and June 15 at Seungjin fire training field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.The two sides will showcase the latest weaponry and demonstrate capabilities of retaliation against enemy provocation.The allies held similar demonstrations eleven times since 1977 but this year will be the largest of its kind mobilizing high-tech weapon systems the military is planning to introduce.The defense ministry will also engage in promotional efforts to raise the public's security awareness and boost trust in the armed forces by inviting some 15-hundred civilian observers for the exercise and promoting the drills to industry officials, social media influencers and bloggers.