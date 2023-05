Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain alerts have been lifted nationwide as of 5 a.m. Saturday with transport authorities reporting flights and sea routes are once again leaving as scheduled.As of 5 a.m., ten passenger ships on seven routes still remain grounded while flights are expected to resume normal operations.On land, several roads remain cut off in seven regions including Busan and South Gyeongsang Province while hundreds of hiking trails at eight national parks are still off limits.No casualties have been reported from the heavy downpours.Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies nationwide with rain mostly letting up in the late afternoon. Still, Gangwon Province and southern areas will see sporadic showers through the night.A strong wind advisory is in place along the coast of Gyeongsang provinces while residents on the five northwestern islands must also brace for gusty winds and take necessary precautions.