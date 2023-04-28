38 North: New Construction Near N. Korea's Sohae Launch Station

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based North Korea monitoring website says that recent satellite imagery of North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station indicates new construction is underway at an area along the coast previously used for agricultural purposes.In a Friday article, 38 North said the nature of the new construction is as yet unclear but is likely part of an overall effort to modernize and enhance the satellite launch facility, per leader Kim Jong-un’s goals set forth in March 2022.According to an analysis of the satellite imagery, the new construction site is about one kilometer north-northwest of the jetty construction that has been ongoing since October 2022.The report said that when finished, this new port area will likely be used to receive materials to be brought into a secure launch facility via a new roadway and underground tunnel.It said that agricultural buildings were razed two to three weeks ago at the site and new construction began between April 19 and 30. A little more than a week later, the first floor of one building appeared nearly complete.The Sohae launch site in Tongchang-ri in North Pyongan Province is where North Korea develops and conducts tests for rockets that can be used as long-range missiles.While inspecting the facility in March last year, Kim Jong-un called for expansion and renovation for its modernization.