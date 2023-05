Photo : YONHAP News

Fifty Fifty has become the first K-pop girl group to land in the top ten of the British Official Singles Chart, with its hit song "Cupid."According to the latest rankings released Friday, the song jumped nine places from last week to rank No. 9 in its sixth consecutive week on the chart.Debuting at No. 96, "Cupid" quickly climbed the rankings to reach 61, 34, 26, 18 and now ninth, making the group the first K-pop female band to make it onto the chart's top ten list.The previous record was 17th set by the 2020 Blackpink and Lady Gaga song "Sour Candy."In a news article, Official Charts said that Fifty Fifty boasts something yet to be achieved by such K-pop girl groups as Blackpink, NewJeans and Twice and that the success of "Cupid" proves the genre's ever-growing popularity in the UK.Meanwhile, "Cupid" is also expected to remain on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week.