Health authorities are reporting a rise in flu patients nationwide for the sixth consecutive week, with children and teenagers taking up most of the cases.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 23 out of every one thousand outpatients showed suspected flu symptoms in the week from April 23 to April 29, up 15-point-six percent from the previous week.By age, 43-point-one out of one thousand outpatients between the age of seven and 12 were suspected of the flu, while 34-point-five out of one thousand patients between 13 and 18 showed similar symptoms.With the mask mandate lifted and school group activities resuming, the flu season has lasted longer this year than in previous years.Health authorities stressed the need for personal hygiene, including washing hands and covering one's mouth when coughing.