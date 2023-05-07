Yoon, Kishida Agree to S. Korean Inspection Team's Visit to Fukushima

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Japan have agreed to a visit by an inspection team from South Korea to the Fukushima nuclear power plant regarding Japan's plan to discharge wastewater from the plant into the sea.President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the agreement in a joint press conference after summit talks with Kishida at the presidential office in Seoul.Yoon expressed hope that meaningful measures will be taken in consideration of South Koreans' demand for science-based objective verification of the planned discharge.Yoon also said that he will visit Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven summit set to open on May 19 at the invitation of Kishida, adding that the two sides agreed to visit a monument for Korean victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima.Kishida said that Japan intends to provide sincere explanations regarding the discharge based on scientific evidence with high transparency while undergoing verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency.He added that he is well aware of South Koreans' concerns about the matter, and he agreed to allow a South Korean inspection team to visit the Fukishima plant this month.