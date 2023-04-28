Menu Content

Kyodo: S. Korean Inspection Team to Visit Fukushima Plant on May 23

Written: 2023-05-08 07:22:50Updated: 2023-05-08 10:26:04

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Deputy Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara reportedly revealed that Korean experts will visit Japan from May 23 to inspect the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. 

Kyodo News reported that Kihara, who was accompanying Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his ongoing visit to Seoul, revealed the arrival date of Korean experts in a meeting with reporters on Sunday. 

During the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida earlier in the day, the two leaders agreed to the visit by Korean inspectors, with Yoon expressing hope that meaningful measures will be taken in consideration of the demands by the South Korean people for science-based, objective verification of the planned discharge.

Kishida said he is well aware of South Korea’s concerns and agreed to allow a South Korean inspection team to visit the Fukushima plant this month.

The Japanese leader also said Japan intends to provide sincere explanations regarding the discharge, based on scientific evidence and in a highly transparent manner, while also undergoing verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
