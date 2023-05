Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has welcomed the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul on Sunday.U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller relayed the stance on Twitter on Sunday, saying that the U.S. welcomes news of the summit and commends Kishida and Yoon for their leadership.He said the U.S. will continue to work with allies and partners to advance a free, open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific.With Washington seeking stronger bilateral and trilateral ties with Seoul and Tokyo amid its deepening confrontation with Beijing, last month U.S. President Joe Biden praised Yoon during their summit in Washington for his "bold steps" toward improving the South Korea-Japan relationship.