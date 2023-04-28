DP Lawmaker Denies Wrongdoing over Controversial Cryptocurrency Ownership

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk has denied any wrongdoing amid controversy over his previously undisclosed possession and transaction of cryptocurrencies allegedly worth about six billion won.Yonhap News on Sunday conducted a telephone interview with Kim, in which the 41-year-old lawmaker denied allegations of encashment of around 800-thousand Wemix coins under his possession between late February and early March last year, shortly before the introduction of the real-name cryptocurrency transaction system called the Travel Rule.Kim said he only transferred the coins into another cryptocurrency exchange, and that he has never had an account under a false name, before or after the introduction of the Travel Rule in March last year.He argued that even when he was transferring the coins before the Travel Rule took effect, the cryptocurrency exchanges had their own autonomous regulations, which had approved his financial sources and transaction information.Kim added that he had purchased various other cryptocurrencies using the transferred Wemix coins.The interview was made as the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office is looking into whether there was any illegality involved in the alleged possession and selling of Wemix coins that were worth about six billion won early last year. The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit(FIU) had earlier reported Kim’s cryptocurrency transfer to the prosecution, judging it as an abnormal transaction.Kim, who was among lawmakers behind a 2021 bill seeking the deferment of taxation on cryptocurrencies, also denied that his possession of cryptocurrency was a conflict of interest and that the bill was in response to a demand by the public.