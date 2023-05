Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has criticized Rep. Kim Nam-kuk of the main opposition Democratic Party amid allegations that he had possessed and traded cryptocurrency worth several billion won.In a statement on Sunday, PPP chief spokesperson Yoo Sang-bum accused Kim of being two-faced, saying the opposition lawmaker’s previous self-promotion as a man of thrift and frugality was nothing but a facade or “cosplay."Yoo also said that the public was enraged by Kim’s unabashed refusal to apologize for the conflict of interest regarding his co-proposal of a bill seeking to defer taxation on cryptocurrency trading.He said as a young politician who values integrity and morality he has an ethical and political obligation to answer questions over the controversy.The PPP spokesperson also called on the DP and its chair Lee Jae-myung to clarify their stance on the matter and take party-wide action.