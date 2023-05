Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is not expected to hold a special press conference marking his first year in office, which falls on Wednesday.A key presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that there are no public events scheduled to mark the anniversary.When Yoon met with local media outlets ahead of the opening of the Yongsan Children's Garden last Thursday, he said such an event where an administration looks to flaunt its achievements would be disrespectful to the public.However, he expressed an intent to continue meetings with the press on a smaller scale.The top office, meanwhile, posted a series of videos on Yoon's official YouTube channel, outlining the administration's efforts to fulfill the president's pledges on security, equality, national interests, and the future.