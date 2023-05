Photo : YONHAP News

One of the three surviving victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, who was owed compensation from Japanese firms according to the Supreme Court, has expressed an intent to accept Seoul's plan to pay the indemnities through a third party.According to an official from the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan under the interior ministry on Sunday, the unidentified victim has retracted their initial refusal for the compensation to be paid through local corporate donations.Japanese media outlets, including Kyodo News, reported on the news with no details on why the victim changed their mind.The foundation is soon expected to convene its board meeting to take steps to make the payment.Out of 15 victims whose compensation claims were accepted by the top court in 2018, three surviving victims and the families of two deceased victims had rejected the government plan announced in March.