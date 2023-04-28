Court to Decide Arrest Warrant for Key Figure in DP Bribery Case for 2nd Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is set to review for the second time an arrest warrant for a key figure in a political fund scandal involving the former head of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Song Young-gil, and other party members.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office will conduct the hearing Monday afternoon against Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, who formerly served as a standing auditor of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, or K-Water.Kang is accused of violating the political party law and bribery.Prosecutors filed for Kang's arrest for a second time after the court dismissed their initial request, saying it would be difficult to conclude that he has destroyed or will likely destroy evidence to adversely affect the ongoing investigation.Through their supplementary probe, prosecutors found that some hard drives at the office of a group outside the party that is known to sponsor Song had been changed or formatted.Kang, along with DP Reps. Youn Kwan-suk, Lee Sung-man and former DP Deputy Secretary General Lee Jung-geun, are accused of colluding ahead of the 2021 party convention to distribute illicit funds worth 94 million won to those with voting rights to ensure Song's victory as party chief.Kang is also accused of receiving bribes totaling three million won in September 2020 from a businessperson through Lee Jung-geun, in return for business favors related to a project under K-Water.