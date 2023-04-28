Menu Content

Reports on Youth Suicide Soar 30% after Teenager Live Streams Suicide

Written: 2023-05-08 14:08:05Updated: 2023-05-08 14:34:44

Photo : YONHAP News

Reports on suspected suicide attempts by teenagers have soared after the suicide of a teenage student was streamed live on social media last month.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police on Monday, reports involving suicide attempts by teenagers increased by 30-point-one percent between April 17 and 24 compared to April 1 and 16.

A teenage girl took her own life on April 16 by falling from the top of a 19-story building in southern Seoul. The incident was streamed live on Instagram and viewed by dozens of people. 

A police official said that reports of suspected suicide and self-harm involving teenagers surged in a short period of time after the incident, adding that the police are making all-out efforts to investigate the cases.   

The police asked the Korea Communications Standards Commission to delete some 50 online posts produced by the deceased student, while increasing monitoring of a related online community. 

Since April 17, a total of 23 reports related to youth suicides were received in Seoul through the police's 112 emergency hotline.
