Kishida Says Trust Relations with Yoon Deepened

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that the level of trust with President Yoon Suk Yeol further deepened during his trip to Seoul.Kishida made the remarks after wrapping up his first trip to South Korea, stressing that he wants to join forces with Yoon to open a new era.Before returning home from the two-day trip, the prime minister told reporters in Seoul that he was invited to Yoon's presidential residence on Sunday and the level of trust between the duo further deepened.Kishida also thanked the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union and its Japanese counterpart union for making efforts as a bridge between the two nations, mentioning that he met with leading members of South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union on Monday morning.Kishida said that the Group of Seven(G7) summit set for May 19 to 21 in Hiroshima will reaffirm sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine, and discuss Indo-Pacific issues including the situation in East Asia.He also said that the road to a world free from nuclear weapons has become much more difficult due to North Korea's nuclear and missile development, adding the world should use the G7 summit as an important opportunity to realize a world without nuclear weapons.