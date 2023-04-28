Domestic Nurses Launch Discussion on Possible Collective Action over Nursing Act

An association of nurses has launched discussion on whether to stage collective action if President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoes a controversial nursing bill.



The Korean Nurses Association(KNA) said on Monday that it will conduct a weeklong survey through Sunday to ask its members about ways to fight to keep the bill, adding that the survey results will be disclosed next Monday.



A public relations official of KNA said that even if the veto right is exercised, the KNA will not launch collective action that threatens the lives and safety of the public. However, it vowed to mobilize all means available to fight against the violence of unjust public power.



The controversial bill, which passed in the opposition-controlled National Assembly last month, is designed to clarify the scope of nurses' duties and improve their working conditions. The bill was welcomed by nurses, but faced strong opposition from doctors and other medical workers.



Doctors and nursing assistants staged a partial walkout to protest the bill last Wednesday, and they are planning to launch a general strike on May 17 if the president does not exercise his veto power.