Gov't to Send Experts to Inspect Fukushima Release Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will send a delegation of experts to Japan later this month to inspect preparations to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to an official at Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday, the two sides are soon expected to hold a director-general-level consultation to discuss details of the visit on May 23 and 24.This is a follow-up to President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's agreement on the inspection during their summit in Seoul on Sunday.The South Korean group is reportedly looking to meet with officials from the Japanese economy ministry, the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), and to inspect an undersea tunnel that is expected to be used to release the water.Last March, an eight-member inspection team from Taiwan had visited Fukushima, as the administrative region, a non-member of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), was excluded from the agency's multilateral inspection.