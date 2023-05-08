Yoon Orders Thorough Follow-up Measures on S. Korea-Japan Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his top aides to thoroughly follow up on his discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the summit.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, the president issued the order on Monday while presiding over a meeting of his senior secretaries a day after his summit with Kishida in Seoul.Yoon ordered his aides to take thorough follow-up measures related to the security, industry, science and technology, culture, and future generation exchanges discussed during the summit.In a joint press conference after the summit, Yoon said that Kishida and he welcomed the bilateral consultative bodies on security and economy going into operation in earnest as they agreed in the March summit.Yoon added that the two sides confirmed smooth implementation of measures to put each other back on the fast-track export whitelist.He also said the two leaders will pay attention to expanding exchanges between future generations of South Korea and Japan, and will continue to do the necessary work.