Lawmakers from Rival Parties Meet with Visiting Japanese PM

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties, who are leading members of a parliamentary union with Japan, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his second day of visit.Following the near-hourlong meeting on Monday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Chung Jin-suk, who co-chairs the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, credited the leaders of the two countries for a speedy normalization of bilateral ties.Chung said he positively assessed Tokyo's sincere efforts to improve relations, Kishida's warm message regarding Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, and commitments regarding the health and safety of South Korean people over the Fukushima radioactive water release.In contrast, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yun Ho-jung, the union's secretary general, called for Tokyo's more active efforts to mitigate South Korean people's concerns over the water release and to resolve colonial-era issues.On top of Tokyo allowing South Korean experts to inspect ongoing preparations, the DP lawmaker urged the Japanese leader to consider the two sides' joint expert verification, as well as ways other than releasing the water into the ocean.