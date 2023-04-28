Menu Content

New Gov't Agency for Overseas Koreans to be Launched in Incheon

New Gov't Agency for Overseas Koreans to be Launched in Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

A new government agency, which aims to provide various forms of support to Koreans overseas, will be launched in the western city of Incheon next month.

According to the foreign ministry on Monday, the agency headquarters will be in Incheon, with a separate office offering supplementary administrative services to be set up in central Seoul for better access within the capital.

The ministry explained that Incheon was picked for its convenience and accessibility, for balanced regional development, and consistency of the administrative organization.

The agency will be established under the foreign ministry to provide an integrated service in various areas, including visa, tax and pensions, to some seven-point-five million Koreans residing overseas.

In March, President Yoon Suk Yeol signed a bill promulgating a revision to the Government Organization Act, under which the agency was to be created to replace the Overseas Koreans Foundation located on Jeju Island.
