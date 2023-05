Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold a multinational maritime exercise later this month as part of an international initiative aimed at stopping transfers of weapons of mass destruction(WMDs).In a regular briefing on Monday, defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said the military is planning a combined maritime interdiction exercise with the U.S. and Japan as well as other countries on the occasion of the high-level meeting of the Proliferation Security Initiative(PSI) to be held in Seoul for the first time ever in late May.The country plans to stage the Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise to strengthen capabilities to counter WMD proliferation as it marks the 20th anniversary of the PSI.The official added that details of the exercise, such as participating countries, have yet to be finalized.Launched in 2003, PSI is a global effort aimed at stopping the trafficking of WMDs, their delivery systems, and related materials.